Dec 14 Accretive Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell entire 79.66 percent stake in STORECREWS Co.,Ltd. to a wholly owned subsidiary of Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd

* Says the selling price is 2 billion yen

* Says the transaction effective on Jan. 26, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/V3n1lU

