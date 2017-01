Dec 14 Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp :

* Says it will acquire two Tokyo-based buildings via its asset management unit for 13.35 billion yen in total, effective on Dec. 15

* Says it will sell a Tokyo-based building for 3.1 billion yen and a Fukuoka-based building for 1.9 billion yen via its asset management unit, effective on April 14, 2017

