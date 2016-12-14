Saudi's Sadara gets cause of network disruption resolved
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's Sadara Chemical Co said on Thursday that the cause of a network disruption had been resolved by Symantec Corp.
Dec 14 NanHua Bio-medicine Co., Ltd. :
* Says its environmental protection service unit signed 14.4 million yuan worth contract to supply lighting equipments and 19.6 million yuan worth contract to supply air conditioner equipments
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/BpmGrC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's Sadara Chemical Co said on Thursday that the cause of a network disruption had been resolved by Symantec Corp.
Jan 26 Francis Ford Coppola is developing an interactive, psychological horror videogame based on his epic Vietnam War film "Apocalypse Now," and is asking the public to contribute $900,000 toward the cost of making it.
PARIS, Jan 26 The latest surprise in France's presidential election campaign - allegations that the spouse of frontrunner Francois Fillon was paid well for work she did not do - is in a sense all too familiar.