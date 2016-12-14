(Refiles to format headline)

Dec 14 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says it plans to buy up to 8.9 percent stake in Best Elite International for up to $67.5 million

* Says board approves capex plan of T$9.0 billion ($283.57 million) for capacity expansion

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.7380 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)