UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 14 Wanxiang Qianchao Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.5 billion yuan ($217.39 million) commercial paper, 1.5 billion yuan medium-term notes
* Says unit signs agreement to acquire auto parts firm in hubei for 220.0 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hDWQTP; bit.ly/2gZipdu; bit.ly/2hscIIs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources