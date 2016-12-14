Dec 14 Hota Industrial Mfg. :

* Says it will issue 20 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$100 per share for bank loan repayment

* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 75 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

