Dec 14 Shenzhen Tianyuan Dic Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 94.94 percent stake in Vive & Best for 798 million yuan ($115.65 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 137 million yuan in share private placement to help fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gI5Zuw

($1 = 6.8999 Chinese yuan renminbi)