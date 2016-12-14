UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 14 Lotus Health Industry Holding Group Company :
* Says it received first-instance judgment for lawsuit filed by a Xiangcheng-based rural credit cooperative association against two Henan-based firms and the co
* Says court ordered three defendants to return loan of 43 million yuan and related interests
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Rc0yHo
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources