Dec 15 Ohara Inc :

* Says the co and Okamoto Glass Co Ltd canceled business and capital alliance in joint development of glass lens which are applied in solar power generation

* Says the co will sell its owned stake in Okamoto Glass Co Ltd

* Says the co is holding 1.5 million shares of Okamoto Glass Co Ltd currently, representing 7.9 percent stake

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/zhAOb9; goo.gl/x7ldUK

