UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 (Reuters) Hoshino Resorts Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Oct 31, 2016 ended Apr 30, 2016 to Apr 30, 2017 to Oct 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 3.98 3.56 4.46 4.42 (+11.8 pct ) (+84.8 pct ) (+12.1 pct ) (-1.0 pct ) Net 1.82 1.60 1.89 1.90 (+13.4 pct ) (+76.1 pct ) (+4.3 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Div 22,209 yen 20,520 yen 11,584 yen 11,602 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3287.T
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources