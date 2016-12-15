BRIEF-DEMIRE sells non-core portfolio significantly above carrying amount
Jan 25 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
* Said on Tuesday updates its forecast for FY 2017 and 2018 due to increase in financial expenses following a purchase of stake in Barcelona shopping centre and obtaining a loan of 201 million euros ($216 million)
