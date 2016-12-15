Dec 15 Sichuan Langsha Holding :

* Says a Lhasa-based technology company bought 5 percent stake in it during Nov. 3 to Dec. 13 and will continually buy 100,000 to 20 million shares of it in 12 months

* Says the technology company holds 5 percent stake in it now

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZlxltF; goo.gl/3elPds

