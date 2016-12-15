Dec 15 Kamakura Shinsho Ltd :

* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 401,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 16

* Says offering price at 965 yen per share

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 300 shares for each customer

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)