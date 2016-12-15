BRIEF-Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical sees FY 2016 net profit up 0 pct to 20 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 156.3 million yuan to 187.6 million yuan
Dec 15 Chiome Bioscience Inc :
* Says 1,890 units of its 13th series options were exercised to 1.89 million shares of its common stock from Dec. 6 to Dec. 15
* Neovacs presents first positive immunogenicity results for IFN kinoid in diabetes of type 1
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to be 4.5 million yuan to 8.9 million yuan