Dec 15 Fisco Ltd :

* Says it to sell 93.7 percent stake in Versatile Inc and 100 percent stake in FISCO International Limited to unit NCXX Group Inc on Dec. 30

* Says selling prices for shares of two target units are 400 million yen and 86 million yen respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8IhNY3

