Dec 15 Geonext Corp :

* Says its unit will buy rights in Fukushima-based solar power generation station and the land ownership from DENGEN SOLUTION CAMPANY

* Says the unit will sell the entire rights to a Tokyo-based electric power firm as soon as it completed the acquisition

* Says the acquisition and the selling to be completed on Feb. 15, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/mtZ8jZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)