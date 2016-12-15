BRIEF-Lonza posts a 24 pct increase in FY core EBIT to 651 mln Swiss francs
* FY strong sales growth of 8.7 pct to 4.13 billion Swiss francs ($4.12 billion)
Dec 15 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd
* Says its shares to halt trading from Dec 16 pending private placement plan
* Novartis says initiating share buyback of up to usd 5.0 billion in 2017 under existing shareholder authority, reinforcing confidence in growth prospects
* First patient treated in in study no. 992 - the next clinical phase III study of IgG Next Generation in the indication Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)