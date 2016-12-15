Dec 15 Song Shang Electronics :

* Says it will issue the 2nd series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds worth T$150 million and 3rd series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$100 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for bank loan repayment and operating funds enrichment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5mRcEW

