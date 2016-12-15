FEATURE-For Nigerian mothers, escape from Boko Haram shakes up childbirth customs

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Jan 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - N estled among dozens of pregnant women huddled together on benches in the clinic's antenatal ward, their children clad in jumpers, jackets and woolly hats against the morning chill, Fatima Abdulai is glad to have the company.