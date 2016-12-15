BRIEF-Chiome Bioscience to raise 6.3 pct stake in Trans Chromosomics Inc.
* Says the co plans to raise stake in Trans Chromosomics Inc. to 6.3 percent from 0 percent
Dec 15 Sichuan Languang Development Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on Dec 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gOr9G0
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says the co plans to raise stake in Trans Chromosomics Inc. to 6.3 percent from 0 percent
* Received notice from patent attorney that japanese patent office has issued deed of letters patent for granting of magnetic microarray patent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Jan 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - N estled among dozens of pregnant women huddled together on benches in the clinic's antenatal ward, their children clad in jumpers, jackets and woolly hats against the morning chill, Fatima Abdulai is glad to have the company.