Dec 15 Addsino Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy 66 percent stake in Beijing-based internet security firm for 1.49 billion yuan ($214.94 million) via share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.36 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gEnuXR

($1 = 6.9322 Chinese yuan renminbi)