BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Delinquency rates rose at five major U.S. banks and credit card companies in November, and remained unchanged at one, American Express Co. Charge-offs rose at four companies, fell at JPMorgan Chase and remained unchanged at American Express. Net charge off rate Delinquency Rate Nov 2016 Oct 2016 Nov 2016 Oct 2016 JPMorgan Chase 2.12 2.13 1.17 1.15 American Express 1.50* 1.50 1.10* 1.10 Bank of America 2.42 2.39 1.58 1.55 Capital One 4.78 4.31 4.00 3.91 Discover Financial 1.88 1.83 1.60 1.57 Citigroup 2.92 2.28 1.62 1.56 All figures are in percentages. *Consumer only (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.