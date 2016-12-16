BRIEF-Human Health Holdings expects a decrease in HY profit
* Profit attributable to shareholders for six months ended 31 December 2016 is expected to decrease by approximately HK$3 million
Dec 16 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan in Ningbo-based stock investment fund
* Says the fund with a total scale of 131.6 million yuan
* Shares fall 1.25 pct to $60.50 premarket (Adds details, shares)
* Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials