Dec 16Sharp Corp

* Says unit Sharp Electronics Corporation reached settlement with three individuals in U.S., regarding a lawsuit, and will pay $32,000 as settlement

* Says unit Sharp Electronics Corporation reached settlement with U.S. firm Dawson & Rosenthal, P.C., regarding a lawsuit and will pay $15,000 as settlement

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QWj1S1;goo.gl/N7zeQz

