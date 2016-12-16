Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 16 ZIGExN Co Ltd :
* Says it to buy a Japan-based firm from an individual on Jan. 10
* Says target firm is engaged in planning, production and issuance of newspaper folding job advertisement
* Says total transaction price of about 3,110 million yen (including expense)
* Says it to take out loan of 2.5 billion yen to fund the acquisition
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5900N3;goo.gl/1vKABm
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)