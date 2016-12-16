Dec 16 ZIGExN Co Ltd :

* Says it to buy a Japan-based firm from an individual on Jan. 10

* Says target firm is engaged in planning, production and issuance of newspaper folding job advertisement

* Says total transaction price of about 3,110 million yen (including expense)

* Says it to take out loan of 2.5 billion yen to fund the acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5900N3;goo.gl/1vKABm

