BRIEF-Euro Cervantes H1 loss before tax widens to 7.0 mLN euros
* Says H1 loss before tax 7.0 million euros ($7.48 million) versus loss 3.3 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2jmN5pv
Dec 16 MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc :
* Says the co to issue 1st series domestic subordinated unsecured corporate bonds worth 70 billion yen through public offering
* Says the co to issue 2nd series domestic subordinated unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 billion yen through public offering
* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Says maturity on Dec. 25, 2076
* Says subscription date on Dec. 16 and payment date on Dec. 26
* Says proceeds to be used to fund investment in units, loan repayment and repurchase of treasury shares
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/d3fVp0
(Beijing Headline News)
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 27 A federal jury found former Jefferies Group bond trader Jesse Litvak guilty for a second time for defrauding customers on bond prices, but acquitted him on nine of the 10 counts he faced.
* Says to propose divedend of 0.02756 euro ($0.0295) per share from FY 2016 profit Source text for Eikon: