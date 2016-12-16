Dec 16 MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc :

* Says the co to issue 1st series domestic subordinated unsecured corporate bonds worth 70 billion yen through public offering

* Says the co to issue 2nd series domestic subordinated unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 billion yen through public offering

* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says maturity on Dec. 25, 2076

* Says subscription date on Dec. 16 and payment date on Dec. 26

* Says proceeds to be used to fund investment in units, loan repayment and repurchase of treasury shares

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/d3fVp0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)