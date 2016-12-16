Dec 16 Cheongbo Industrial :

* Says top shareholder is changed to Ahn Sahng Uk and other five affiliates from Park Soon Yi and other five affiliates

* Says Ahn Sahng Uk and other five affiliates are holding 30.8 percent stake(2.3 million shares) in the company

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ax8j7y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)