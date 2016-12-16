Dec 16 Excite Japan Co Ltd :

* Says Itochu Corp cut voting rights in the co to 36.7 percent from 56.7 percent

* Says SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation raised voting rights in the co to 20 percent from 0 percent

* Says effective Dec. 16

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fJtudU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)