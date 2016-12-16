Dec 16 Johnston Press Plc, publisher of
the Scotsman, the Yorkshire Post and a string of local
newspapers, said it had agreed to sell its unit Johnston
Publishing East Anglia Ltd to Iliffe News and Media Ltd for 17
million pounds in cash.
The sale includes titles and related intellectual property
rights of Johnston Publishing East Anglia and would help
Johnston Press focus on its selected markets and digital growth,
the company said in a statement.
Johnston Press, which publishes the Suffolk Free Press, the
Haverhill Echo, the Newmarket Journal, the Bury Free Press and
the Diss Express in East Anglia, said proceeds from the sale
would be used to reduce the company's net debt.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)