Dec 16 Tatsumi Corp :

* Says the co plans to invest $200,000 and Mitsuba Corp to invest $800,000 in their JV PT. Tatsumi Indonesia

* Says the co's stake to be lowered to 60 percent from 67 percent after the investment

* Says Mitsuba Corp to raise stake in PT. Tatsumi Indonesia to 40 percent from 33 percent

* Says effective late December

