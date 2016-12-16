Dec 16 Internetworking and Broadband Consulting Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 270,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 19

* Says offering price of 1,086 yen per share

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 2,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UHVloQ

