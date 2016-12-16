Dec 16 DRB Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it will distribute annual stock dividend of 0.03 new shares for each existing share and cash dividend at 80 won/share

* Says new shares of total distribution amount is 490,000 and cash of 1.43 billion won

* Says dividend distribution date is Dec. 31

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ffG5cB; goo.gl/b42w3Z

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)