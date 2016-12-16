Fitch Affirms Italian Region of Valle d'Aosta at 'A'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Region of Valle d'Aosta's (VdA) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'. The long-term ratings on the region's senior unsecured bonds have also been affirmed at 'A'. The affirmation reflects our expectation that VdA's special status will remain unchanged and that