BRIEF-Human Health Holdings expects a decrease in HY profit
* Profit attributable to shareholders for six months ended 31 December 2016 is expected to decrease by approximately HK$3 million
Dec 16 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell 18 percent stake in Haisthera Associates to Haisthera Advisor for $198,700
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gRb2ZV
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Profit attributable to shareholders for six months ended 31 December 2016 is expected to decrease by approximately HK$3 million
* Shares fall 1.25 pct to $60.50 premarket (Adds details, shares)
* Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials