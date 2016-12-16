Dec 16 Arbor Technology :

* Says it will issue the 2nd series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth up to T$300 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate of 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for bank loan repayment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rx04tD

