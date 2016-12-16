BRIEF-Tipiak FY revenue up at 197.6 million euros
* FY revenue 197.6 million euros ($211.25 million) versus 192.6 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2kboNDx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 16 Gansu Huangtai Wine-marketing Industry Co., Ltd. :
* Says it received administrative order due to false information disclosure
* Says it will pay 400,000 yuan penalty
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/hAId6R
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY revenue 197.6 million euros ($211.25 million) versus 192.6 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2kboNDx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
GENEVA, Jan 27 The European Union scored a few legal hits against Russia in a World Trade Organization ruling on Friday, having launched a challenge in May 2014 against Russian anti-dumping duties on German and Italian light commercial vehicles.
OTTAWA, Jan 27 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will end cash-for-access fundraisers, a government source said on Friday, bowing to pressure about the political events that allowed wealthy donors to meet with top officials away from prying eyes.