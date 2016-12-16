BRIEF-CRCAM Sud Rhone Alpes FY net profit group share down at 112.2 million euros
* FY consolidated net income group share 112.2 million euros ($119.94 million) versus 126.0 million euros year ago
Dec 16 Cofco Property Group Co Ltd
* Says Minmetals International Trust plans to invest 813 million yuan ($116.86 million) in company's property JV for 49.9 percent stake
NEW YORK, Jan 27 The U.S. dollar rose to a one-week high against the yen on Friday on hopes U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-growth policies will further bolster the economy, and a key index of global equity markets slipped as investors paused after a recent rally.
* S&P revises Turkey sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable; current rating is BB