Dec 17 Yonker Environmental Protection Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up a health insurance JV with a Tibet-based investment firm, Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary Co Ltd , Talkweb Information System Co Ltd, Centre Testing International Group Co Ltd, and Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says the JV will with registered capital of 1 billion yuan and the Tibet-based investment firm to hold 20 percent stake as well as the remaining five firms will hold 16 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7V2po2

