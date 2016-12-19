HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 24
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
Dec 19 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.4 billion yuan ($201.61 million) in private placement of shares to fund dye project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hP9UCH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9440 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
* Biocon ltd says q3 net profit up 65% to 1.71 billion rupees
* Generali jumps on takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)