Dec 19 China Real Estate Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to take out a loan of 800 million yuan from affiliated party, a Beijing-based real estate development firm, with a term of 7 days and interest rate of 7 percent per annum

* The anticipated interest will be about 1.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/q1MDg5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)