Dec 19 Sonokong Co Ltd :

* Says Mattel Marketing Holdings, Pte. Ltd. became the top shareholder of the co, replacing Choi Shin Gyu

* Says Mattel Marketing Holdings, Pte. Ltd. holds 12 percent stake(2.6 million shares) in the co

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/8I2EF7

