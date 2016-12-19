Dec 19 Akatsuki Corp :

* Says co completes sale of 1.4 million shares in Wealth Management Inc, for totaling 1.77 billion yen

* Co holds a 9.5 percent stake in Wealth Management downs from 42.6 percent

* Previous plan was disclosed on Dec. 16

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Pz9Jyw

