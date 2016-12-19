Dec 19 Humedix Co Ltd :

* Says it will distribute annual stock dividend of 0.02 new shares for each existing share and cash dividend at 500 won/share

* Says new shares of total distribution amount is 171,592 and cash of 4.29 billion won

* Says dividend distribution date is Dec. 31

