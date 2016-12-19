Dec 19 Body Organ Biomedical :

* Says it will issue 2 million new shares at T$37 per share for operating funds enrichment

* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, remaining 85 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 49.3 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uPyxSx

