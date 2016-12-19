Dec 19 Pharmally International Holding :

* Says its subsidiary Pharmally Investment Limited will buy up to 15.6 million shares of Pharmvac Biological Holding Limited at up to $15.6 million

* Says Pharmally Investment Limited will raise stake in Pharmvac Biological Holding Limited to up to 90 percent, up from 77.8 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CJzWVd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)