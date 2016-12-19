Correction: Fitch Maintains Cigna's Ratings on Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 24 (Fitch) This is a correction of a release issued Jan. 18, 2017. It removes a debt issue ($78 million 6.37% senior notes due 2021) included in the prior version that is not rated by Fitch. Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating Watch Negative on Cigna Corporation's (Cigna) 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), 'BBB+' senior unsecured notes and the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of certain subsidiaries.