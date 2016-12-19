UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 19 Chengdu Hongqi Chain Co., Ltd. :
* Says a Shanghai-based firm, which is engaged in enterprise management, finance consulting and software development, raised stake in the co to 5 percent from 0 percent
* Says the shareholder Sichuan-based investment firm cut stake in the co to 7.4 percent from 12.4 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/LuQFk8; goo.gl/lgPBYb; goo.gl/D9fAI3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources