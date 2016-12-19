Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 19 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says its wholly owned digital tech unit plans to sell entire 6.2 percent stake in Pingtan-based stock investment fund partnership
* Says the selling price is set at 180 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/GDLG0g
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)