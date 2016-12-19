BRIEF-April FY sales of 861.2 million euros, up 7.9 pct
* April delivers 2016 full-year sales of 861.2 million euros ($925.88 million), up 7.9 pct
Dec 19 Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 212.3 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Dec 26
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei