BRIEF-April FY sales of 861.2 million euros, up 7.9 pct
* April delivers 2016 full-year sales of 861.2 million euros ($925.88 million), up 7.9 pct
Dec 19 Meidu Energy Corp
* Says it plans to bid for 1.23 billion shares of Cinda Property and Casualty Insurance at 1.99 yuan per share for no lower than 2.45 billion yuan ($352.70 million)
* Says Cinda Property and Casualty Insurance will become company's unit if it wins the bid
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h1fu6K
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9464 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* April delivers 2016 full-year sales of 861.2 million euros ($925.88 million), up 7.9 pct
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei