Dec 19 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.08 billion yuan ($155.49 million) in share private placement to fund project, replenish capital

* Says shares to resume trading on Dec 20

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i5ZFcA; bit.ly/2i5QMjc

($1 = 6.9460 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)